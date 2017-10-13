Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier played sparingly during the preseason. He sat out both Texas road trip games and until Friday’s contest (25 minutes) he was limited to 18 minutes or fewer.

What stood out from the six-year NBA veteran was his unselfishness, instincts and vision. Fournier dished out three or more assists in the four games he appeared in, including racking up four against the Cavs. He also shot it well from long distance (3-of-5 on Friday and 5-of-9 throughout the preseason).