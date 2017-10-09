Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #2 Jonathon Simmons

Jonathon Simmons continues to make a great first impression. He was ultra-aggressive and persistent against the Mavs. The 28-year-old who once paid $150 to try out for a G League team posted 19 points and four rebounds and has scored in double figures in each of the Magic’s last three preseason games.

Simmons is very crafty when he attacks the basket. He has a nice pull-up mid-range jumper and he is tenacious when he explodes inside. Don’t be surprised if Simmons leads Orlando in free throw attempts this year (shot 5-of-7 from stripe on Monday).