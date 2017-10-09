Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #1 D.J. Augustin

D.J. Augustin is one of this team’s better 3-point shooters and he showed that in Monday’s preseason game in Dallas. The 10-year NBA veteran got the start with Elfrid Payton resting and he made six of his 10 3-point attempts. He finished with 24 points and five assists.

Frank Vogel has a tough decision to make as it relates to who the backup point guard will be to start the season. Augustin is a better shooter, playmaker and attacker while Shelvin Mack is a more reliable defender.