Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #5 Arron Afflalo

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Monday's preseason game against the Mavs. Click through this slideshow for details.

Arron Afflalo had the best years of his career during his first stint in Orlando. While certainly not expected to play at that level in his return to the team, the savvy vet will still be able to help the Magic with his spot-up shooting, sweet turnaround mid-range jumper and high basketball IQ.

With multiple players resting, Afflalo was inserted into the starting lineup on Monday and had a very solid night. He recorded six points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Dropping 15 pounds this past summer will help Afflalo keep up with more athletic and agile opponents on the wing.