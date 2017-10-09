Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #4 Marreese Speights

Marreese Speights joined the growing list of centers that have extended their range beyond the 3-point line when he drilled 103 triples with the Clippers last season. The Magic will need him to have a similar impact from long distance in 2017-18.

Speights, who has always been known as a high volume-shooting big man off the bench, caught fire in Dallas on Monday. He shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points. He did commit six turnovers and five fouls. Orlando features a nice blend of big men on its roster. Nikola Vucevic and Speights are more gifted offensively, while Bismack Biyombo and Khem Birch are more defensive-oriented.