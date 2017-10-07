Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

Aaron Gordon

High-flying athleticism, a developing mid-range jay, fluidity in transition and a more confident 3-point shot. These are just a few things we’ve seen in the preseason from Gordon, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes on Saturday.

AG had a really impressive stretch in the third quarter before his night was complete. He scored nine straight Magic points during that spell, which sparked a run and helped the Magic erase a 16-point deficit. Gordon also made his one attempt from 3-point range. He’s knocked down four threes in the first three games of the preseason.