Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Saturday's win over the Heat. Click through this slideshow for details.

Bismack Biyombo

The Magic have a chance to be one of the better shot blocking teams in the league this year and it starts with Biyombo, who swatted away three shots in Saturday’s preseason win. Biyombo also did a good job on the glass with nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

Orlando had 12 blocks total against Miami. Khem Birch, who helped seal the win with a huge defensive stop on the game’s final possession, and Jonathan Isaac each logged two rejections. The Magic limited the Heat to 36 percent shooting from the floor.