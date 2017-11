Terrence Ross

Ross is mostly known for his athleticism (won a dunk contest) and 3-point shooting. Perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated aspect of his game, however, is his defensive instincts. He got his hands on several Heat passes, which helped set up easy baskets in transition. Orlando scored 17 fast break points.

A streaky scorer, Ross also had it cooking on the other end. He posted 11 points in just 17 minutes.