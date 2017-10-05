Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #4 Marreese Speights

#4 Marreese Speights

Speights dreamed of playing for the Magic during his youth. He was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Fla. and then stayed local for college when he played for the Gators. Smiling from ear to ear as he ran up and down the Amway Center court for the first time in a game since signing with his favorite childhood team, Speights showed how valuable he can be for his new squad.

A champion at the collegiate (2007) and professional level (2015), Speights tallied 10 points, drilled two 3-pointers and grabbed three rebounds in Thursday’s win. He also set effective screens, which will come in handy in pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop and off-ball screen situations.