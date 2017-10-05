Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #3 Jonathon Simmons

#3 Jonathon Simmons

Simmons always seems to be in the right place at the right time. One play during Thursday’s preseason victory accentuated this when a deflected alley-oop toss from Aaron Gordon intended for Jonathan Isaac redirected to Simmons, who scored two of his 10 points on this play.

Simmons brings plenty of grit, passion and intensity to this team. He is a feisty defender and relentless when he attacks the hoop. He does have his shortcomings, though. He’s a below average 3-point shooter (0-of-2 vs. Mavs) and can be a tad reckless when he isolates his defender.