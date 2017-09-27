Who will be the Magic’s most dependable defender this season?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

The two obvious candidates are Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Simmons, who both had tremendous success last season when they had to guard some of the league’s elite players (like James Harden, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook). Gordon’s size, length and athleticism stands out while ferocity and fury favor Simmons.

The two sleepers in this discussion are the two rookies, Jonathan Isaac and Wes Iwundu. Isaac has incredible anticipation and he really knows how to obstruct passing lanes with his long arms and strides. Iwundu, like Isaac, has terrific length and has the lateral foot speed to inhibit drives to the rim.

The Magic also signed Shelvin Mack because of his reputation as a feisty defender. Playing on top five defensive teams in Atlanta and Utah the last few years is a bonus as well.