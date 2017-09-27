Which player will the coaches experiment with the most and in what way?

The Magic will train at the Amway Center from Tuesday, Sept. 26 until Sunday, Oct. 1 before playing their first exhibition game in Memphis. OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen takes a look at hot topics throughout training camp.

Late last season, Frank Vogel experimented with Mario Hezonja at the four. More specifically this year, don’t be surprised if Vogel tries Hezonja as a “point-four.” Perhaps Hezonja’s most underrated and underappreciated qualities are his court vision and playmaking instincts. He’s an extremely good passer and in a small-ball league, the 6’8 Croatian could help incite the team’s offense when matched up against more methodical, slower-footed power forwards.

Also, this will be an exploratory season for rookie Jonathan Isaac, who has the kind of versatility that coaches adore. He will be tested at the three, four and five. At small forward, we will likely see how effective he is as a ball handler in pick-and-roll and if he has the footwork and adroitness to score in isolation.