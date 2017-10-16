Magic's Top Storylines: Preseason Strengths

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five storylines from the preseason. Click through this slideshow for details.

The win/loss outcome means very little but sometimes preseason data is an indicator of what’s to come. Here were the Magic’s statistical strengths from the preseason (league ranking in parenthesis):

Pace/Shot Frequency: 87.3 FGA (4)

Transition: 13.7 FBPS (2)

Defensive Rebounding: 36.5 (6)

Shot Blocking: 7.0 BPG (2)

Ball Movement: 24.5 APG (11)

Protecting Paint: 38.3 Opp. PINP (9)

Protecting Ball: 16.2 TPG (5)

Guarding Perimeter: 30.3 Opp. 3-point% (4)