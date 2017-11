The win/loss outcome means very little but sometimes preseason data is an indicator of what’s to come. Here were the Magic’s statistical areas to improve from the preseason (league ranking in parenthesis):

3-Point Shooting: 30.9% (26)

Free Throw Attempts: 19.0 (28)

Free Throw Percentage: 68.4% (27)

Fouling: 24.3 Opp. FTA (18)