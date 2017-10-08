Magic's Top Storylines: #5 Team Gelling Nicely

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the Magic's top five storylines from the past week (10/1-10/8). Click through this slideshow for details.

While 3-point shooting was this team’s Achilles' heel on offense in the first week of the preseason, the Magic’s chemistry and unselfishness was a clear bright spot. In the opener in Memphis, 81 percent of Orlando’s made baskets were assisted. Elfrid Payton’s outstanding court vision, playmaking and recognition has helped his teammates get into a rhythm.

The Magic feature several confident playmakers, in fact. Nikola Vucevic has an extremely high basketball IQ and is a really good passer out of the post, in dribble handoffs or in high-low action. Also, perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated aspect of Jonathon Simmons’ game is his passing. Evan Fournier seems to be making wise decisions when he attacks the hoop as well.