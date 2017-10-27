Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: Jonathon Simmons

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Friday's game against the Spurs. Click through this slideshow for details.

Playing against his former team for the first time in the regular season since joining the Magic, Jonathon Simmons showed the Spurs what perhaps they didn’t rely on enough in either of the past two seasons. Simmons was aggressive and untiring when he isolated his defender or attacked out of the pick-and-roll.

The once G League tryout hopeful finished with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. He has scored in double figures in each of the first five games. Simmons drew national attention in the playoffs last year when he held James Harden to substandard performances in the series against the Rockets.