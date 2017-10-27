Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon looks so much more composed and diligent this year. He’s more aware of how defenders are playing him and it’s allowing him to maximize his strengths. Just a few days after his electrifying 41-point performance against Brooklyn, AG had an efficient night in Orlando’s win over San Antonio.

The high-flyer, who appears to be a significantly improved outside shooter, recorded 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in 25 minutes. A 29 percent career 3-point shooter, Gordon is shooting 73 percent from downtown to start the year.