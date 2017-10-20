Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: #3 Jonathan Isaac

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Friday's game against the Nets. Click through this slideshow for details.

Jonathan Isaac made his first career NBA start with Aaron Gordon nursing a sprained ankle. The versatile rookie overcame early foul trouble to have a solid night. He made his first four shots, three of them coming in the third quarter, and delivered some heads-up passes. The sixth overall pick in this past June’s NBA Draft finished with nine points, three assists, two steals and one rebound.

Gordon is day-to-day. He injured his ankle during Wednesday’s game against the Heat when he landed awkwardly following a hard foul by Hassan Whiteside. Elfrid Payton sat out the second half of Friday’s loss with a hamstring injury. His status for Saturday against the Cavs will be evaluated when the team arrives in Cleveland.