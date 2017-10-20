Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: #2 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier has gotten off to a terrific start. In the season opener against the Heat, he posted 23 points and hit three clutch shots down the stretch. The six-year NBA pro had it going for much of Friday as well, finishing with 22 points. He did miss a potential game-tying corner 3-pointer in the final second, however.

Fournier stuffed the stat sheet. He grabbed nine rebounds, dished out five assists and collected two steals. Improving his defense and playmaking abilities are key for Fournier this season.