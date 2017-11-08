Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks: Elfrid Payton

Posted: Nov 08, 2017

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Click through this slideshow for details.

Elfrid Payton had a significant impact in his first game back after missing the last eight games with a hamstring injury. He flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in Wednesday’s win. He also had two steals and two blocks.

Suited to play in Frank Vogel’s up-tempo style because of his ability to push the pace and accelerate up and down the floor, Payton’s motor and energy helped the Magic rack up 21 fast break points.

