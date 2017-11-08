Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks: Aaron Gordon

Orlando’s first points of the night came on an Elfrid Payton-to-Aaron Gordon alley-oop dunk. It was apparent at that moment that Gordon prospers when he’s on the floor with Payton. They have excellent continuity, which stems from starting their careers together in 2014.

Gordon shot 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points and four rebounds. Momentum shifted the Magic’s way when he buried a three on the last play of the third quarter.