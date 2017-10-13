Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Nikola Vucevic

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top five performers from Friday's preseason game against the Cavs. Click through this slideshow for details.

The hope for Nikola Vucevic is that he becomes a more dependable 3-point shooter. With so many centers extending their range, it would be beneficial for the Magic and Vucevic if he develops into one of the better spread fives in the league.

Vucevic tested it out last year and made 23 threes. He shot 4-of-10 from beyond the arc this preseason, including drilling one in the early moments of Friday’s exhibition against the Cavs. He posted 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss.