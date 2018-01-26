Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best point guards so far this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Kemba Walker – Many rumors are swirling about his future in Charlotte, and whether the Hornets will decide to trade him before the deadline. Regardless of that, Walker is still one of the best pick-and-roll scorers in the league.

Kyle Lowry – He has helped the Raptors get off to another outstanding start. He will make his fourth straight All-Star appearance and, interestingly, he’s averaging a career high in rebounds. But, it is noticeable that Lowry is far less offensively potent this season compared to the last few years.

Goran Dragic – It’s been somewhat of a roller coaster season for Dragic, who has scored 20 points or more 19 times and 15 or less 14 times. Dragic has helped Miami recover from a slow start, as the Heat zoom in on a top five playoff seed.

Elfrid Payton – He’s averaging a career high in scoring and he leads all starting point guards in field goal percentage. Payton isn’t stuffing the stat sheet like he did toward the end of last season when he racked up five triple-doubles, but he is still one of the better rebounding guards and playmakers in the league.

Jamal Murray – While he’s still learning how to be a more effective point guard, Murray has incredible scoring potential. He already has six 30-plus scoring performances this season.

Dennis Smith Jr. – It’s been a solid rookie year for Smith, who has played as advertised with his jaw-dropping athleticism and explosiveness.

Kris Dunn – The trade to Chicago has helped revitalize Dunn, who has the potential to one day be the best defensive point guard in the league.

Eric Bledsoe – He has been up and down during his time in Milwaukee so far, but Bledsoe has shown enough signs that he can be a difference maker for the Bucks come playoff time.