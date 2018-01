#8 Dennis Schroder

Schroder is averaging career highs across the board, which isn’t much of a surprise considering the stage he’s at in his career and with his team in the beginning of a full rebuild. He still needs to become a more reliable 3-point shooter, and learn to initiate more contact when he drives to the rim (doesn’t attempt enough free throws). Schroder, however, has cut down on turnovers and is a feisty defender.