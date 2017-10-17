3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Jonathon Simmons

Play Ferocious Defense

Simmons was the key to the Spurs eliminating the Rockets in the playoffs last year because of his outstanding defense on James Harden in the final two games of the series. He plays with unremitting intensity and toughness.

Initiate Contact

The Magic have ranked near the bottom in free throw attempts in each of the past five years. Simmons isn’t afraid to absorb contact on his drives. Don’t be surprised if he leads this team in FTA this year.

Be a Secondary Playmaker

An unrecognized strength of Simmons early in his career has been his passing and playmaking. He totaled 14 assists in the Magic’s final two preseason games.