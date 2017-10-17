3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Mario Hezonja
Build Confidence
Hezonja has the potential to really blossom this season. He’s very athletic, has unlimited shooting range and is an excellent passer. He just needs to get into a rhythm and find his comfort zone.
Point Power Forward?
Frank Vogel will likely experiment with Hezonja at the four this year and have him handle the ball at that position. He may be able to take advantage of his terrific court vision and agility against slower, more methodical opponents.
Defensive Details
Hezonja has come along slowly on the defensive end. He’s starting to understand Vogel’s principles and schemes.