3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Jonathan Isaac

Be Smothering Defensively

Isaac appears too unpolished and unrefined to be a premier scorer this season. However, he has the length, quickness and versatility to be an elite defender right now.

Utilize Athleticism

Isaac has a knack for making effective cuts and slashes to the basket. He can dodge almost any defender with his long strides and quick movements.

Help Space the Floor

Nobody expects him to be a lights out shooter at this stage of his career. However, it would be extremely beneficial for the Magic if Isaac can knock down the occasional spot-up 3-point shot.