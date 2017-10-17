3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Aaron Gordon

Thrive in Transition

An up-tempo style suits Gordon because of his athleticism, agility and hustle. When the Magic shifted to a small-ball lineup last year, AG flew up and down the court (average speed 4.39 MPH).

Improve 3-Point Shot

Gordon shot 43 percent from 3-point distance in the preseason (9-of-21). The feeling this past summer was that he would be a more complete offensive player if he can mix in a reliable 3-point shot with his cuts, slashes, alley-oops and fast break buckets.

Be the Defensive Anchor

The Magic expect to have a defensive identity. AG has shown in the past that he can be a DPOY candidate because of his length, quickness, timing and versatility.