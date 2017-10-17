3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Nikola Vucevic

Be an Elite Playmaking Center

Vucevic dished out five or more assists in 15 games last season. He has good vision when he operates out of the post or when he faces up at the top of the arc.

Spread Five

More and more centers are extending their range, which is helping teams space the floor and open up driving lanes for attacking wing players. Vucevic knocked down 23 threes last year. He shot 4-of-10 from beyond the arc in the preseason.

Clean Up the Boards

Vucevic has averaged a double-double four times in his career. He’s always been a good rebounder (tracks missed shots really well and excels tapping the ball around on the offensive glass).