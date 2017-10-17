3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Evan Fournier

Scoring Efficiency

Just two seasons ago Fournier was one of very few players to shoot at least 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.

3-Point Consistency

The Magic have been one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league the last few years. They need Fournier, probably the team’s most reliable 3-point shooter, to habitually hit outside shots.

Make Good Decisions

Fournier is one of the craftiest players in the NBA because of his incredible footwork and body control. He just needs to figure out when to attack and when to find his teammates.