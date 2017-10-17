3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Terrence Ross

Posted: Oct 17, 2017

Lock in Defensively
Perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated aspects of Ross’ game are his defensive instincts and judgment. He has terrific anticipation, which helps come up with a lot of deflections.

Be a Major 3-Point Threat
There might not be anyone in the league more erratic than Ross, who made three or more 3-pointers seven times with the Magic last year and didn't make any eight times.

Showcase Athleticism
Ross is dynamic when he gets out into the open floor. He’s a high flyer with a good Eurostep and he has an ability to knock down threes in transition when he trails the play.

