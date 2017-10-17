3 Keys for Magic's Core Players in 2017-18: Terrence Ross

Lock in Defensively

Perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated aspects of Ross’ game are his defensive instincts and judgment. He has terrific anticipation, which helps come up with a lot of deflections.

Be a Major 3-Point Threat

There might not be anyone in the league more erratic than Ross, who made three or more 3-pointers seven times with the Magic last year and didn't make any eight times.

Showcase Athleticism

Ross is dynamic when he gets out into the open floor. He’s a high flyer with a good Eurostep and he has an ability to knock down threes in transition when he trails the play.