2018 Draft Prospects: Jerome Robinson

When reflecting back on some of the top individual performances from college basketball this past season, Trae Young’s 40-plus point games, Donte DiVincenzo’s 31 points off the bench in the championship game, Markus Howard’s 52-point explosion and Marvin Bagley’s 30-20 against Florida State all stand out.

Another spectacular performance in 2017-18 came from Robinson, who erupted for 46 points at Notre Dame in February. He shot 15-of-23 from the field, 7-of-12 from 3-point range and 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Robinson plays a lot like Lou Williams and Jamal Murray. He’s a bucket-getter. He’s crafty, has excellent footwork, changes speeds and directions well, has terrific balance and body control (spins away from defenders well), and can pull-up and knock down jays from anywhere on the floor. The 6-foot-5 combo guard has become a very good 3-point shooter, too. He shot 40.9 percent from downtown during his junior season, an eight percent improvement from the prior year. Unafraid of contact, Robinson averaged five free throw attempts the past two seasons.

Robinson struggled defensively in college, though. He’s very light, doesn’t fight over screens well and looked overwhelmed when he had to guard broader opponents. He also has tunnel vision, and will force up contested, inefficient shots at times. Learning to adapt to the point guard spot (like Murray has done in Denver) will help Robinson in the NBA as his vision and playmaking instincts are weaknesses at this stage of his development.

College: Boston College

Height: 6'5

Weight: 181

College Stats: 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists

