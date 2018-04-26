2018 Draft Prospects: Collin Sexton

What’s so great about this year’s pool of top point guard talent is that they all are so different. Trae Young is the elite pull-up and pull-back shooter and passer, Luke Doncic is the crafty and shifty versatile guard with ideal size, Khyri Thomas is a fantastic long-range shooter and a stifling defender, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the smooth, stat-sheet stuffing slithery type who has a reliable floater/tear-drop and Sexton, who was widely considered the best point guard prospect coming out of high school, is dynamic, fast, explosive and supreme in transition.

Among all prospects in this draft, Sexton may have had the best finish to his amateur career. He scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games, including erupting for 31 points in Alabama’s conference tournament win over rival Auburn. Some have compared Sexton to Russell Westbrook. That’s obviously a ceiling. The floor may be Eric Bledsoe. Sexton is extremely athletic. He flies up and down the floor and is nearly impossible to contain when he gets a full head of steam. He also is very strong and does a terrific job initiating and absorbing contact on his drives inside.

While he’s willing to take 3-pointers, Sexton is not that reliable from deep. He shot 33 percent from outside the arc on 131 attempts. He’s also out of control sometimes, which makes him turnover-prone. Defensively, there are some concerns about him, particularly as it relates to his ineffectiveness getting over screens.

College: Alabama

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

College Stats: 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

