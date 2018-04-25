2018 Draft Prospects: DeAndre Ayton

Ayton, who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his one season at Arizona, was a man among boys in college due to his stature and strength. Yet, it’s his offensive gifts and versatility that truly makes him a potential once-in-a-generation big man.

He can face up and bury mid-range jumpers. He can put the ball on the floor and use his impressive footwork and coordination to attack the basket. He can post-up, spin on a defender and knock down baby hooks. He can roll to the hoop and catch alley-oops for thunderous dunks. He runs the floor extremely well and is remarkably fluid for a guy his size. He sets solid screens and operates out of the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop equally well. He’s even capable of making 3-pointers.

Some have concerns about Ayton’s passion and intensity, especially on the defensive side of the floor. With his supreme athleticism, agility and strength, though, Ayton has the tools to be good, if not great, defensively. His jumper is a little flat, so he could benefit from extra coaching on his shooting form and mechanics.

College: Arizona

Height: 7'1

Weight: 250

College Stats: 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks

