2018 Draft Prospects: Marvin Bagley

Jabari Parker (2014), Jahlil Okafor (2015), Brandon Ingram (2016) and Jayson Tatum (2017), all top three draft picks from Duke the last few years, each put up good numbers in college. But, amazingly, Bagley out-performed each of them, statistically anyway. He averaged 21.0 points and scored at least 30 seven times, including erupting for 34 against Texas and its own highly-touted draft prospect, Mohamed Bamba.

What makes Bagley so impressive is his off-the-charts athleticism and explosiveness. He’s arguably the best rim-runner in this draft, and he’s an ideal alley-oop target. Some feel he’s a taller version of Andrew Wiggins because of his sprightliness and natural scoring ability. Bagley has a plethora of ways he can score (floaters, hook shots, tip-ins, backdoor cuts, alley-oop dunks, etc.). He’s polished and has excellent balance and body control. While not considered a lethal 3-point shooter, Bagley shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc at Duke.

Unlike some of the other big men in this draft class such as DeAndre Ayton, Bamba, Robert Williams and his college teammate, Wendell Carter Jr., Bagley doesn’t wow anyone with strength or resistance. Opponents back him down in the post rather easily. Because he’s so versatile, though, it’s possible whichever team selects Bagley will be able to utilize him at different positions. He should be quick enough laterally to defend the wing somewhat effectively at the next level.

College: Duke

Height: 6'11

Weight: 234

College Stats: 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 0.9 blocks

