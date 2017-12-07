Zeller and Kaminsky Injury Update: 12/7/17

December 7, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the following injury updates:

Hornets center Cody Zeller has suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. The injury occurred with 49 seconds left in the third quarter of the Hornets game against Golden State on Dec. 6. Zeller will be listed as out indefinitely as he explores treatment options and updates on his status will be provided when available.

Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky suffered a sprained right ankle in the game against Golden State with 10:17 remaining in the second quarter. Kaminsky will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Chicago and updates on his status will be determined moving forward on a game-by-game basis.

Zeller has appeared in 19 games and is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. In 298 career games with Charlotte, he has averaged 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

In 22 contests, Kaminsky is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game this season. He holds career averages of 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 178 games with Charlotte.