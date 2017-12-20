Raptors Pull Away from Hornets Early

By Same Perley, hornets.com

Result

The Hornets had almost no answer for Toronto’s fourth-ranked offense as they fell behind big in the first half on their way to a 129-111 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in Charlotte. Jeremy Lamb led the way for the home team with a career-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the hosts from recording their sixth loss in seven appearances at Spectrum Center.

Turning Point

After trailing by four through the opening 12 minutes, the Raptors exploded in the second quarter and outscored the Hornets, 41-21, to take a 16-point lead into halftime. Toronto shot 15-of-22 from the field in the frame (68.2 percent), which included a 6-of-9 mark from three-point range (66.7 percent). The Hornets never posed a threat the rest of the way as the Raptors won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Hornets Player of the Game

Jeremy Lamb came alive with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting to go along with three rebounds and two assists in the loss. Lamb is now the second player in franchise history to score 30-or-more points off the bench in 30-or-fewer minutes of game action (Dell Curry; April 18, 1989 and Nov. 11, 1994).

Raptors Player of the Game

DeMar DeRozan racked up a team-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, two rebounds and a game-high-tying eight assists in the victory. The USC product entered the night ranked tied for eighth in the NBA in 20-point games this season (now at 23).

Game Notes

Dwight Howard came up just shy of a double-double, finishing with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds… Kemba Walker also finished with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a season-high four steals… Johnny O’Bryant chipped in 10 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench… Charlotte’s reserves outscored Toronto’s, 66-42… The Raptors connected on 16-of-33 three-point attempts (48.5 percent), while the Hornets went just 7-of-23 from long distance (30.4 percent)… Charlotte turned the ball over 12 times leading to 28 points for the Raptors while converting 14 takeaways into just 12 points…. Toronto finished with 35 assists, the highest total by any Charlotte opponent in any game this season.

Quote of the Night

I thought we started the game off with great energy on both ends of the floor and then the second quarter they just took off on us. They made a lot of shots, but after the game I talked to the guys about consistency and obviously in an 82-game season that’s an important word.” – Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas

Next Up

The Hornets head north to take on the Bucks beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in Milwaukee. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southeast or heard on WFNZ or on the official Charlotte Hornets mobile app.