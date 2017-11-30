LendingTree Logo To Appear On Greensboro Swarm Jerseys As Part of Company's Partnership With Hornets

November 30, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and LendingTree announced today that the LendingTree logo will appear on the jerseys of the Swarm as part of the Founding Level Partnership announced earlier this month between the Hornets and LendingTree. The Hornets and Swarm become one of only three sets of NBA teams and NBA G League affiliates to share the same partner on their jerseys, along with the Los Angeles Lakers/South Bay Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves.

The LendingTree logo will be on the Swarm’s jerseys beginning with tonight’s home game against the Northern Arizona Suns, which will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 7 p.m.

“We are pleased to join the Hornets in having LendingTree represented on our uniforms,” said Swarm President Steve Swetoha. “This is yet another example of the synergy between the Hornets and Swarm, both on and off the court, and we are excited to provide additional visibility for LendingTree by having their logo on our jerseys.”

In addition to the jersey patch, LendingTree will become the title partner of the Swarm’s website, gsoswarm.com, and will have signage at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

“LendingTree is excited to include the Greensboro Swarm in our partnership with the Charlotte Hornets,” said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree. “We look forward to seeing the LendingTree logo on the jerseys and showing support for a second team in our home state, as well as strengthening our presence in a great market like Greensboro.”

On November 13, the Hornets and LendingTree announced a multi-year agreement in which the Charlotte-based online loan marketplace became the Official Loan Shopping Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and placed its logo on the team’s jerseys.