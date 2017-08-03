Hornets Team with VenueNext to Offer Fans Enhanced Mobile Experience at Spectrum Center

August 3, 2017 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment today announced a new partnership with VenueNext to launch a new Hornets Mobile App that will transform Spectrum Center into a mobile-friendly building. The app, which will launch prior to the start of the 2017-18 season in October, will offer patrons everything they need to enjoy an event at Spectrum Center in one place, including mobile ticketing, mobile payments and mobile ordering for concessions and retail. The app will also continue to remain the primary source of team-related news, video and content for Hornets fans.

“We look forward to introducing our fans to the increased mobile capabilities provided by VenueNext,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the guest experience at Spectrum Center and the VenueNext platform offers us a significant change in technology. With these upgrades, our visitors can use their phone to not only enter the arena, but also to order and pay for concessions and retail. They don’t even need to bring their wallets.”

One of the app’s key functions will be the increased use of mobile ticketing. Fans will be able to perform any ticketing task through the app, including scanning tickets to enter the arena, purchasing tickets and transferring tickets to others.

Once inside the arena, the app will revolutionize the customer experience with the capability for mobile payments and mobile ordering for concessions and retail. Patrons will be able to order and pay through the app, then simply visit a concessions stand or retail location to pick up their items, cutting down on the time spent away from watching the action.

“We are excited to be working with the Hornets, another NBA team to adopt our platform and mobile technology to provide a 21st Century fan experience at Spectrum Center this fall,” said John Paul, CEO and Founder at VenueNext. “Our technology platform will provide the team valuable data insights that can help them make more informed operational decisions, and with our platform the team will be able to offer its fans new and unique experiences that keep them coming back again and again.”

Mobile payments and mobile ordering are two aspects of the app’s mobile marketplace, which also includes the ability for the Hornets to sell experiences and enhancements to customers that have previously been available only to groups and select clients, such as being on the court with the players during the national anthem or high-fiving the players as they come out of the tunnel for pregame warmups.

In addition to the mobile elements, the new app will feature team-related content and information, including the roster, schedule, statistics and latest news. During games, fans both inside and away from Spectrum Center will be able to follow along with real-time scoring and statistics, video highlights and access to the Hornets’ radio broadcast and social media channels.

Users of the current Hornets Mobile App will automatically receive the new app as an update when it launches.

Additional features are expected to be added both prior to and following the initial launch of the app this fall.