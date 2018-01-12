Hornets Team with FanConnect To Enhance Fan Engagement In Spectrum Center

January 12, 2018 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment today announced an extended partnership with FanConnect under which voice activated devices are now available in suites throughout Spectrum Center. In addition, FanConnect’s dynamic content is also now available on every television in the arena.

Suite holders can use the devices to call for their suite attendant, order concessions, access game statistics, play Hornets trivia or change the channel on their televisions. They can even find out about weather or traffic conditions for their commute home.

“We are excited to team with FanConnect to continue to enhance the experience of our fans at Spectrum Center,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We know our fans enjoy being able to keep up with game statistics through FanConnect’s technology, and we look forward to creating even deeper brand engagement with our luxury suite holders through the use of the new voice activated devices.”

FanConnect powers televisions throughout Spectrum Center to wrap every channel with live content like scores, social, statistics, advertising and interfacing with voice activation in every suite. With installations at over 60 college and professional venues, FanConnect’s hybrid platform, supporting IPTV and RF, will increase fan engagement and revenue for the Spectrum Center.

“We are excited to bring the hometown Hornets our latest technology,” said FanConnect CEO Larry Witherspoon. “The Hornets have been a strategic partner of ours for years and continue to embrace FanConnect solutions to enhance the fan experience.”