Hornets Sign Guard Briante Weber to Multi-Year Contract

March 19, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed guard Brianté Weber to a multi-year contract. The Virginia Commonwealth product signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Charlotte on Feb. 27 and March 9.

Weber has seen action in five games with Charlotte, averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 9.4 minutes per game. In his NBA career, the 6-2 guard has appeared in 19 games (four starts) over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Hornets, averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest. Weber appeared in two postseason games with the Heat, logging six minutes of action during the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

The Virginia Commonwealth University product also played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League this season. The 24-year-old appeared in 31 games (all starts) posting averages of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per game. Weber was named NBA D-League Player of the Month in January, and was also selected as a 2017 NBA D-League All-Star.