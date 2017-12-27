Hornets Recall Malik Monk From Greensboro Swarm

December 27, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has recalled rookie guard Malik Monk from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Monk (6-3, 200, Kentucky) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Monk has appeared in 29 games for the Hornets and holds averages of 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

The recall concludes Monk’s first G League assignment. He appeared in one game for the Swarm on Dec. 26 vs. Wisconsin totaling 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of play.