Hornets, Lowe's Partnering To Renovate Tuckaseegee Park's Basketball Courts As Part of Hornets Legacy Project

August 21, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled plans to refurbish Tuckaseegee Park’s basketball courts as part of the ongoing Hornets Legacy Project and announced that longtime partner Lowe’s has joined the effort, which will now be known as the Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe’s.

The park’s two courts will receive an updated paint job featuring Hornets and Lowe’s branding, as well as new backboards and rims. The project also includes the installation of new benches, trash cans and fencing surrounding the courts. Volunteers from both organizations will put the finishing touches on the renovation by completing several beautification projects to improve the park’s landscape.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to provide these upgrades to the basketball courts at Tuckaseegee Park,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We are also pleased that our good friends at Lowe’s have joined us in our efforts to improve the quality of neighborhood parks and provide places for our community’s youth to enjoy playing the game of basketball.”

“Lowe’s is focused on helping people love the spaces where they live, work and play,” said Lowe’s Director of Community Relations James Frison. “Tuckaseegee Park is truly the center of a community. By working with our longtime partner the Charlotte Hornets, we’re improving a park that gives youth and families a place to play together.”

Whitfield and Frison will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at Tuckaseegee Park tomorrow, August 22, at 11 a.m. They will be joined by Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ella Scarborough.

The Hornets and Lowe’s have a long history of working together on causes benefitting the Charlotte community. Last season, the two organizations teamed up for the Mission Critical program, which addressed safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In previous seasons, the Hornets and Lowe’s have partnered on initiatives including education-related grants and the Teacher Innovation Fund, along with FOX Sports Southeast. Lowe’s also participated in the Hornets Day of Service in both 2014 and 2016, helping to refurbish Hornets Nest Elementary School in 2014 and build libraries in 18 child care centers, preschools, education nonprofits and community centers located in areas of need around Charlotte in 2016.

The Hornets Legacy Project, which involves the refurbishment of basketball courts at three neighborhood parks, was introduced last fall and began with the renovation of the courts at Latta Park. Camp Greene Park is the third of the initial parks selected to receive the upgrades.