Hornets Injury Update - 10/10/17

October 10, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard/forward Nicolas Batum will immediately begin rehab to address the tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The injury, which occurred in the first quarter of Charlotte’s preseason road contest against the Detroit Pistons on October 4, 2017, will keep him out an estimated time frame of six to eight weeks and not require a surgical procedure. Further updates on his status will be provided when available.

The 6-8 veteran swingman from France has averaged new career highs in points in each of his first two seasons in Charlotte. During the 2016-17 season, Batum totaled 1,164 points, 481 rebounds and 455 assists, becoming the first Charlotte player to score over 1,000 points, grab 450 rebounds and hand out over 450 assists in a single season. After a seven-year stint with Portland, Batum has averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 34.5 minutes per game over the course of 144 games the last two seasons with the Hornets.