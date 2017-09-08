Hornets Host Open Practice Presented By Kia on Sept. 30

REGISTER NOW

September 8, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets will host the team’s annual Open Practice presented by Kia on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon at Spectrum Center. The event, which is free and open to the public, is the fans’ first chance to see the 2017-18 Hornets team, featuring Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and offseason acquisition Dwight Howard.

The Open Practice will serve as the first opportunity for fans to purchase new Hornets merchandise. The 2017-18 NBA season marks the first year of the NBA’s new apparel partnership with Nike and the Hornets will be the lone NBA team that features the iconic Jordan Brand logo on its uniforms.

This year’s Open Practice will feature a variety of entertainment and activities. The first 1,000 youth in attendance (14 years and younger) will receive a free Hornets drawstring bag. There will be appearances by Hugo and the Honey Bees, as well as a youth basketball showcase. Five lucky fans at the Open Practice will be selected to compete in a free-throw competition and the participant with the most baskets will advance to take a half-court shot to win a new 2017 Kia Niro.

The Hornets will conduct a portion of their practice on Spectrum Center’s main floor. Following practice, players will participate in on-court games and entertainment with select fans. After the on-court portion, those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet the players and receive autographs.

The Hornets Open Practice is free and open to the public but it is a ticketed event. Fans can claim up to six complimentary tickets per person by registering at 2017 Hornets Open Practice or visiting hornets.com.

Swarm365 Memberships, which include all 41 regular-season home games and two home preseason contests, are currently available. Swarm365 Membership benefits include the lowest guaranteed pricing, interest-free payment options, a 10% discount on food and beverage at Spectrum Center, the ability to redeem unused tickets to select future games and an exclusive year-round program that connects ticket members outside of the game of basketball. Swarm365 Memberships start as low as $48 per seat per game in the lower level and $12 per seat per game in the upper level. Swarm365 Memberships, as well as the Pick 23 and Pick 12 partial plans, are currently available online at hornets.com or by calling 704-HORNETS (704-467-6387).