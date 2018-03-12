Hornets, Bank of America Honor Major Ricky Garvin, USA, Ret., An Sixth Yellow Ribbon Recipient

March 9, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tomorrow will honor Major Ricky Garvin, USA, Ret., as this season’s sixth recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country, and the Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during one Hornets home game per month. Recipients are recognized prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice.

“Major Garvin dedicated his life to our country for 25 years, both protecting our freedom and helping other nations protect their citizens,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “He risked his life to uphold democracy in countries around the world, and today he continues to give back through his volunteer work. It is our honor to thank him for his service.”

Major Garvin’s 25-year career saw him stationed throughout the United States in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas and Hawaii, as well as Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq and Belgium. He served in Operation Desert Storm in Southwest Asia; Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti; Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan; and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq. He was seriously injured during a real-world combat scenario training at Fort Bragg, suffering first-, second- and third-degree burns all over his body, along with a collapsed lung and a traumatic brain injury.

During his time in the United States Army, Major Garvin led Military Police units on bases around the world. While serving as Military Police Commander at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, the largest initial entry training base in the United States, his special reaction team earned second place in a National SWAT competition and he worked closely with the Secret Service to ensure the safety of President George W. Bush on a visit to the base. He was also chosen to join a 12-man team to train and support the Iraqi 4-1 National Police on police operations.

Major Garvin’s final assignment prior to retiring in November 2014 was as the Provost Marshal for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Belgium, where he was responsible for commanding Military Police Officers from the 28 nations of NATO.

For his distinguished service, Major Garvin was awarded the Bronze Star Medal 2nd Award, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal 5th Award, Army Commendation Medal 8th Award, Army Achievement Medal 4th Award, Joint Meritorious Unit Award with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal 3rd Award, National Defense Service Medal 2nd Award, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal 2nd Award, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon 5th Award, Army NCO Professional Development Ribbon 3rd Award, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver/Mechanic Badge, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge and German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge (Gold).

Now living in Mooresville, North Carolina, Major Garvin completed a fellowship with The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to get involved in their local communities. He volunteers much of his time with The First Tee of Greater Charlotte, a nonprofit that impacts the lives of children by teaching life skills, healthy habits and core values through the game of golf, and was named the organization’s Volunteer of the Year in 2016. Major Garvin also remains involved with the Wounded Warrior Project as an alumnus.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon Program honorees were Command Sergeant Major Cynthia Dunlap, USA, Ret.; Command Sergeant Major Andrew McFowler, USA, Ret.; Master Chief Petty Officer Pollyanna Neely, USN, Ret.; Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret.; and Captain Carl Gamble, USAF, Ret. To nominate a veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/military.

