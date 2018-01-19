Hornets, Bank of America To Honor Command Sergeant Major Andrew McFowler, USA, Ret., As Fourth Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2017-18 Season

January 19, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tomorrow will honor Command Sergeant Major Andrew McFowler, USA, Ret., as this season’s fourth recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country, and the Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during one Hornets home game per month. Recipients are recognized prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice.

“Command Sergeant Major McFowler spent the majority of his life serving this country and his sacrifice and dedication should be recognized,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “It is our pleasure to show him our gratitude for his commitment and service.”

After being drafted in 1966, Command Sergeant Major McFowler remained in the Army until 2002. At that point, he had risen to the position of Command Sergeant Major and Senior Advisor to the Commander of United States Army Forces Command, or FORSCOM. In this role, he was responsible for providing direction and influence to more than 600 senior leaders at 14 Army installations and overseeing the operation of Army leadership academies at those installations. He also managed the professional development and education programs for leaders throughout FORSCOM.

During his 36-year career, which included serving in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Command Sergeant Major McFowler was stationed throughout the world in locations ranging from Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Fort McPherson in Georgia to South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Command Sergeant Major McFowler received a number of awards and decorations during his service. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device “V”, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device “V”, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Combat Infantry Badge and Master Parachutist Badge.

Command Sergeant Major McFowler, who will turn 71 on January 28, is the current president of the Braxton Bragg chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). The AUSA is a private, non-profit organization that supports America's Army – Active, National Guard, Reserve, Civilians, Retirees and family members. The Braxton Bragg chapter is the largest in the AUSA’s worldwide network, supporting the soldiers of the Fort Bragg Airborne and Special Operations Forces communities. In his role, Command Sergeant Major McFowler spends much of his time volunteering to support professional development sessions and recognition events across Fort Bragg and around the greater Fayetteville community. A life member of the AUSA, in 2013, he received the organization’s prestigious Sergeant Major of the Army William G. Bainbridge Medal, which is presented for “exceptional service to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.”

In addition to his work with the AUSA, Command Sergeant Major McFowler is a life member of Disabled American Veterans, VFW Post 618, the National Infantry Association, the 82nd Airborne Association and the 555th Parachute Infantry “Triple Nickles” Association. He is a member of the Ranger Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the Doughboy Award for outstanding contributions to the Army Infantry.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon Program honorees were Master Chief Petty Officer Pollyanna Neely, USN, Ret.; Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret.; and Captain Carl Gamble, USAF, Ret. To nominate a veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/military.