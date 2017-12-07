Hornets To Award $25,000 To Four Charlotte Organizations

December 7, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced the awarding of a total of $25,000 to four local organizations as part of their education grant program. The program, now in its fifth year, aims to fund high-need projects at nonprofit education programs in the Charlotte area. Alexander Youth Network, America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation, Classroom Central and Reach Out and Read Carolinas will be awarded the grants during halftime of the Hornets’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, December 8, at Spectrum Center.

“We are glad to be able to do our part to help these outstanding organizations as they support the youth of our community,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “This grant program is just one way we can help show our young people the importance of education and give them the tools they need for academic success.”

The grants will go to the following projects:

Alexander Youth Network – $10,000 to support educational programming for children in full-day therapeutic treatment for emotional and behavioral issues.

America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation – $5,000 to support the “Smile Drive Charlotte” initiative, which provides access to oral healthcare and education to underserved children.

Classroom Central – $5,000 to expand the Classroom Central mobile free store, which provides students in need with free school supplies and tools needed to succeed in the classroom.

Reach Out and Read Carolinas – $5,000 to support incorporating books into pediatric care, building children’s libraries and encouraging families to incorporate language and literacy habits at home.

This is the fifth set of grants awarded through this program, which launched in 2013. Last year’s recipients were Allenbrook Elementary School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte, E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide, Eastway Middle School, Southwest Middle School, and West Charlotte High School.

Along with the grant program, the Hornets have a history of focusing on education-related initiatives. The Hornets also distribute grants for educators through the Teacher Innovation Fund, which was launched in 2014 in partnership with FOX Sports Southeast. The Teacher Innovation Fund seeks to empower teachers to implement successful, innovative strategies to educate and prepare every child to graduate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools college- and career-ready.

Along with the two grants, the Hornets partner with Barings to operate the Book Bus, a full-service literacy bus that travels throughout the greater Charlotte area year-round to inspire students ages 5 through 13 to develop a love for reading. The renovated school bus helps increase opportunities for literacy and learning in underserved communities. Also promoting the importance of reading is the Pick & Read Literacy Program, an incentive-based reading program that aims to motivate students to read more outside of school hours by rewarding their accomplishments with praise, recognition and Hornets prizes.