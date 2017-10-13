Charlotte Hornets Waive Four Players

October 13, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has waived Terry Henderson, Isaiah Hicks, Luke Petrasek and T.J. Williams.

Henderson, a 6-4 guard, spent his final two seasons at North Carolina State after transferring from West Virginia. The Raleigh, N.C. native appeared in two exhibition games for the Hornets totaling eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 38.5 minutes of play.

Hicks, a 6-9 forward from North Carolina, appeared in 151 career games, helping the Tar Heels win the 2017 NCAA National Championship. He appeared in one exhibition game for the Hornets recording two minutes of play.

Petrasek, a 6-10 forward from Columbia University, earned Second Team All-Ivy League Honors during the 2016-17 season. The four-year college player did not appear in any preseason games with Charlotte.

Williams, a 6-4 guard from Northeastern, played in 151 career games with the Huskies, and averaged a team-high and CAA-leading 21.4 points per game during his senior season in 2016-17. He appeared in three exhibition games with the Charlotte Hornets during the preseason averaging 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 10.1 minutes per game.

The Hornets roster now stands at 16 players, which includes the two players that have signed two-way contracts.