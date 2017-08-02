Charlotte Hornets Sign Isaiah Hicks and T.J. Williams to Training Camp Roster

August 2, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed forward Isaiah Hicks and guard T.J. Williams to the team’s training camp roster. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hicks was a four-year collegiate player at North Carolina (2013-17) where he appeared in 151 career games, owning averages of 7.4 points on 57.1 percent from the field and 3.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per contest.

As a senior in 2016-17, the Oxford, N.C. native averaged 11.8 points on 57.4 percent shooting, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest, helping the Tar Heels to a 2017 National Championship. Additionally, Hicks was named the 2016 ACC Sixth Man of the Year as a junior.

The 6-9 forward attended J.F. Webb High School in Oxford, N.C., where he was named a McDonald’s High School All-American and North Carolina Mr. Basketball following his senior season in 2012-13.

Williams played four seasons at Northeastern University (2013-17) where he competed in 123 career games, with averages of 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2016-17, the 6-3 guard averaged 21.4 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30 games. His 21.4 points per game led the Colonial Athletic Conference and ranked 14th among all NCAA DI players.

The Pflugerville, Texas native was named the 2016-17 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, also earning 2016-17 All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team honors and a 2016-17 AP All-America honorable mention.

The Hornets roster now stands at 17 players

